On Friday, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (49-39) in the series opener at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (6-5, 4.00 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 42 times and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Brewers have a record of 24-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (49.2%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 28-30 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Will Benson 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

