Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .240 with a double, six home runs and six walks.
- Votto enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with three homers.
- Votto has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), with at least two hits four times (26.7%).
- He has homered in five games this year (33.3%), leaving the park in 10.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (46.7%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (26.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.192
|AVG
|.292
|.364
|OBP
|.346
|.538
|SLG
|.708
|3
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|8
|10/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.