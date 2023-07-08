Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

In 68.5% of his games this season (61 of 89), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 32.6% of his games this year, India has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 56.2% of his games this year (50 of 89), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .288 AVG .217 .385 OBP .303 .462 SLG .375 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 23 31/19 K/BB 44/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings