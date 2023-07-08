After the first round of the John Deere Classic, Nick Hardy is currently 14th with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Nick Hardy at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Hardy Insights

Hardy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hardy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Hardy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 34 -5 267 0 17 1 1 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Hardy's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 36th.

Hardy made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Hardy finished 14th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,011.

Hardy will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,288 yards in the past year.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy finished in the 42nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 37th percentile of the field.

Hardy was better than only 15% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Hardy did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hardy did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Hardy recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Hardy's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Hardy ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hardy carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.