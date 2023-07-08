William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati has scored 446 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Weaver has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Giants - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.