How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.
- Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has scored 446 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Weaver has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Patrick Corbin
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Wade Miley
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
