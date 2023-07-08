The Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) clash on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.72 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.

Weaver heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Weaver heads into the game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will hand the ball to Rea (5-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 15 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Rea has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Colin Rea vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .257 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .416 (12th in the league) with 96 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-21 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in five innings.

