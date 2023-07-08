Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 54 of 83 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.3%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (8.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.1% of his games this season, Stephenson has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (42.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.259
|AVG
|.266
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.388
|SLG
|.380
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|38/17
|K/BB
|53/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (5-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 4.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.