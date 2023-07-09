As of December 31, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the league.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

A total of six Bengals games last season went over the point total.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

The Bengals collected six wins at home last season and six on the road.

As underdogs, Cincinnati picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.

Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +5000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +12500 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

