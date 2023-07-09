Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jonathan India (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- India has gotten a hit in 62 of 90 games this year (68.9%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (21.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 90), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- India has had an RBI in 30 games this year (33.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.288
|AVG
|.218
|.385
|OBP
|.300
|.462
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|24
|31/19
|K/BB
|45/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
