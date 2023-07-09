Tyler Stephenson -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .259.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 125th in slugging.
  • In 64.3% of his 84 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
  • He has scored in 35 of 84 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 44
.259 AVG .259
.344 OBP .342
.388 SLG .370
8 XBH 13
5 HR 2
18 RBI 19
38/17 K/BB 55/18
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley (5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
