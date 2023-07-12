The Indiana Fever (5-14) will be trying to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the New York Liberty (13-4) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and YES

Fever vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Fever vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 11-7-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has played 18 games this season, and 10 of them have hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever rank sixth in the WNBA with 81.9 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, surrendering 85.5 points per game (third-worst in league).

Indiana ranks best in the WNBA by allowing just 32.4 rebounds per game. It ranks fourth in the league by grabbing 35.4 boards per contest.

The Fever, who are sixth in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Fever have struggled to pile up threes, ranking worst in the league with 6.2 treys per game. They rank seventh with a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown this year.

The Fever rank third-worst in the WNBA with a 36.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are giving up 7.8 threes per game (ninth-ranked in league).

So far this year, Indiana has taken 72.5% two-pointers, accounting for 80.0% of the team's buckets. It has shot 27.5% three-pointers (20.0% of the team's baskets).

