The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open is nearing the end in Palermo, Italy, as Daria Kasatkina readies for a quarterfinal against Jasmine Paolini. Kasatkina's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Country Time Club are +225, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Kasatkina at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Kasatkina's Next Match

Kasatkina will play Paolini in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 2:00 PM ET, after beating Tatiana Prozorova in the previous round 6-3, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

32nd Palermo Ladies Open odds to win: +225

Kasatkina Stats

Kasatkina is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 236-ranked Prozorova in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Kasatkina is 35-20 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.

In five tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has gone 10-5.

In her 55 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kasatkina has averaged 20.2 games.

In her 15 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has averaged 21.7 games.

Kasatkina has won 49.4% of her return games and 61.3% of her service games over the past year.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has won 60.7% of her games on serve, and 51.2% on return.

