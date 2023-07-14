Friday, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .246 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

In 47.1% of his 17 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (35.3%), and in 10.4% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (47.1%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (29.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .192 AVG .290 .364 OBP .353 .538 SLG .742 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 7 RBI 11 10/4 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings