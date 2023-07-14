The Swiss Open Gstaad is nearing its end in Gstaad, Switzerland, as Miomir Kecmanovic readies for a quarterfinal versus Zizou Bergs. Kecmanovic is +350 (best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Roy Emerson Arena.

Kecmanovic at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Kecmanovic's Next Match

After defeating Dominic Stephan Stricker 7-6, 6-1, Kecmanovic will face Bergs in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 4:30 AM ET.

Kecmanovic is listed at -225 to win his next matchup against Bergs.

Kecmanovic Stats

Kecmanovic is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 106-ranked Stricker in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 28 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 26-28.

In seven tournaments on clay over the past year, Kecmanovic has gone 7-7.

In his 54 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Kecmanovic has averaged 23.6 games.

Over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has played 14 matches on clay, and 23.9 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has won 74.8% of his games on serve, and 23% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Kecmanovic has won 75.9% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.

