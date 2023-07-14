Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 98 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 279 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 454.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.450 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (4-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Ashcraft has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/18/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/19/2023 Giants - Home - -

