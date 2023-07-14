Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .277/.367/.477 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .250/.339/.411 on the year.

India heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (7-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a .281/.375/.453 slash line on the season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 65 hits with 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .213/.294/.416 so far this year.

Adames has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

