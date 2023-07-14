Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-4.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (90) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35 games this year (39.8%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (40 of 88), with two or more runs five times (5.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.395
|OBP
|.343
|.497
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|29/22
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.94), 26th in WHIP (1.137), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.