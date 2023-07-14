TJ Friedl is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-2.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

In 64.7% of his 68 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has an RBI in 20 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .287 AVG .313 .371 OBP .384 .509 SLG .412 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings