The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Adam Long is currently in eighth place with a score of -6.

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished under par seven times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Long has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Long has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 41 -4 267 0 15 0 1 $640,623

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Long finished eighth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 319 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Long has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,272 yards, 56 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Long's Last Time Out

Long was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging par to finish in the 40th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 26th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Long shot better than 85% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Long fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Long carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Long's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Long's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Long ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Long finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Long Odds to Win: +3000

All statistics in this article reflect Long's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

