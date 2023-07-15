The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will have Alexa Pano as part of the field in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16, up against the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Pano at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Alexa Pano Insights

Pano has finished under par five times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has registered a top-10 score twice in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Pano has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five appearances, Pano's average finish has been 42nd.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Pano has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 47 -2 259 0 3 0 0 $43,250

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,642 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Pano has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,503 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Pano's Last Time Out

Pano was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 64th percentile.

Pano shot better than 40% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Pano carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Pano carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.6).

Pano's four birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Pano's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Pano ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Pano underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Pano Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

