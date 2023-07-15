The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will have Allison Emrey in the field from July 13-16 as the golfers battle the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Emrey at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Allison Emrey Insights

Emrey has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Emrey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Emrey's average finish has been 54th.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Emrey has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 40 -3 272 0 6 0 0 $69,768

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Emrey missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Emrey has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,506 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Emrey's Last Time Out

Emrey finished in the 66th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of par.

Her 4.45-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was poor, putting her in the sixth percentile of the field.

Emrey was better than 46% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Emrey did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Emrey did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

Emrey failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The tournament average was 3.5.

At that last outing, Emrey's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Emrey ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Emrey finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

