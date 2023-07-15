The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is underway, and Ashli Bunch is currently in 128th place with a score of +3.

Looking to bet on Ashli Bunch at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Ashli Bunch Insights

Over her last three rounds, she has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

She has not finished any of her last three rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bunch has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last three rounds.

In her past two events, Bunch finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past two tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Bunch has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 128 +3 74 0 1 0 0 $0

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Bunch last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 128th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,020 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,642 yards.

The average course Bunch has played in the past year has been 59 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

Bunch's Last Time Out

Bunch shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of competitors.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the 13th percentile of the field.

Bunch shot better than just 21% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.69.

Bunch did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Bunch carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.1).

Bunch had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent outing, Bunch's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.8).

Bunch finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Bunch bettered the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Bunch Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bunch's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

