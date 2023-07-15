The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio features Bailey Tardy. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse is $1,750,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Tardy at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Bailey Tardy Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Tardy has scored better than par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Tardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Tardy has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Tardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 41 E 273 0 5 1 1 $519,574

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 453 yards longer than the 6,561-yard par 71 at this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Tardy will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,531 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Tardy's Last Time Out

Tardy was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was good enough to land her in the 95th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.22).

Tardy was better than 89% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 5.02.

Tardy fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Tardy carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.0).

Tardy carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that most recent competition, Tardy had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Tardy finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Tardy carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field's average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Tardy Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

