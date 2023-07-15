The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will have Brittany Altomare in the field from July 13-16 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,561-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Brittany Altomare Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Altomare has finished under par once, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Altomare has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Altomare has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 49 E 279 0 11 0 0 $150,400

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Altomare last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 49th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,561-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 24 yards longer than the average course Altomare has played in the past year (6,537 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Altomare's Last Time Out

Altomare shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.50 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the fifth percentile among all competitors.

Altomare was better than only 3% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Altomare recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Altomare had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Altomare's two birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that last outing, Altomare's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Altomare finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Altomare recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Altomare Odds to Win: +25000

