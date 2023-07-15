Charlotte Thomas will play at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at the par-71, 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Thomas at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Charlotte Thomas Insights

Thomas has finished under par three times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has not finished a single of her most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Thomas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five events, Thomas has had an average finish of 64th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Thomas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Thomas has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 52 +2 274 0 10 0 0 $120,168

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Thomas missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,642 yards for this tournament, 372 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Thomas has played i the last year (6,538 yards) is 104 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of the field.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the 24th percentile of the field.

Thomas was better than just 10% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Thomas fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Thomas carded three bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Thomas' five birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that most recent outing, Thomas had a bogey or worse on 16 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Thomas ended the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Thomas underperformed compared to the tournament average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording six.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

