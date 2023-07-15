Christine Kim is ready for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club (par-71) in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16. The purse is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to wager on Kim at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Christine Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par six times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five events, Kim has had an average finish of 51st.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 59 +1 272 0 5 0 0 $32,590

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2022, and she finished 68th.

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 372 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,543 yards, 99 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

Her 4.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 28th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kim shot better than just 21% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Kim fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kim had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Kim's two birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that last outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on nine of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Kim ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kim carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Kim Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

