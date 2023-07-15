Cindy LaCrosse will compete at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on LaCrosse at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Cindy LaCrosse Insights

Over her last four rounds, LaCrosse has shot better than par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last four rounds.

LaCrosse has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last four rounds.

In her past two events, LaCrosse has had an average finish of 64th.

She has made the cut in two of her past two tournaments.

LaCrosse has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past two events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 64 +3 180 0 2 0 0 $3,062

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time LaCrosse played this event was in 2023, and she finished 59th.

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 378 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that LaCrosse has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,583 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

LaCrosse's Last Time Out

LaCrosse was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 67th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 12th percentile of the field.

LaCrosse was better than 36% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.69.

LaCrosse carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, LaCrosse carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.1).

LaCrosse had more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent competition, LaCrosse's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.8).

LaCrosse finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, LaCrosse had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards LaCrosse Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect LaCrosse's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

