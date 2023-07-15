The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will have Cydney Clanton in the field in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16, up against the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Clanton at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Cydney Clanton Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Clanton has scored below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Clanton has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Clanton's average finish has been 68th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five appearances.

Clanton has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 64 +2 288 0 3 0 0 $12,146

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Clanton last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 55th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 372 yards longer than the 6,642-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Clanton has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,537 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Clanton's Last Time Out

Clanton shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, which placed her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Clanton was better than just 8% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Clanton failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (the field averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Clanton had two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Clanton's two birdies or better on par-4s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that most recent outing, Clanton posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.9).

Clanton ended the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Clanton recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Clanton Odds to Win: +100000

