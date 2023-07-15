After bowing out in the qualification round 2 of the US Open in his most recent tournament (eliminated by Federico Delbonis), Ethan Quinn will begin the Hall of Fame Open versus Mukund Sasikumar (in the round of 32). Quinn currently has +5000 odds to win this tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hall of Fame Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Quinn at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Quinn's Next Match

In his opener at the Hall of Fame Open, Quinn will play Sasikumar on Tuesday, July 18 at 3:00 PM ET in the round of 32.

Want to bet on Quinn? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Quinn Stats

Quinn dropped his most recent match, 7-5, 2-6, 1-6 against Delbonis in the qualifying round of the US Open on August 25, 2022.

The 19-year-old Quinn is 1-1 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

Quinn has played 29.5 games per match in his two matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Quinn, over the past 12 months, has won 76.7% of his service games and 13.8% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.