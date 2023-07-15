Hou Yu-Sang will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16, aiming to conquer the par-71, 6,642-yard course with $1,750,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Yu-Sang at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Hou Yu-Sang Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Yu-Sang has finished under par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Yu-Sang has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Yu-Sang's average finish has been 45th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Yu-Sang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 55 +1 286 0 4 0 0 $41,498

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Yu-Sang played this event was in 2022, and she finished 55th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,642 yards.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Yu-Sang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,511 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Yu-Sang's Last Time Out

Yu-Sang was in the first percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.41-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 10th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yu-Sang shot better than 46% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Yu-Sang carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yu-Sang had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Yu-Sang's one birdie or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Yu-Sang's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Yu-Sang finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 2.9.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Yu-Sang finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

