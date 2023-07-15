Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Joey Votto -- hitting .273 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .233 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (33.3%), and in 10% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has had an RBI in eight games this season (44.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (27.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.172
|AVG
|.290
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.483
|SLG
|.742
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|11
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 44th in WHIP (1.293), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
