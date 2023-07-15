The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16 will feature Julieta Granada in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Granada at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Julieta Granada Insights

Granada has finished below par once and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last nine rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last nine rounds, Granada has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past five tournaments.

Granada has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 0 0 0 0 $0

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Granada has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,475 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Granada's Last Time Out

Granada was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give placed her in the 43rd percentile.

Granada was better than only 15% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.80 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Granada carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Granada carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.1).

Granada carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.0 on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent competition, Granada's showing on the 16 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Granada ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on four of 10 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.4.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Granada carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Granada Odds to Win: +100000

