Karis Davidson will take to the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,561 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Davidson at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Karis Davidson Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Davidson has scored below par three times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score four times in her last 14 rounds.

Davidson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Davidson has had an average finish of 44th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 37 -2 277 0 9 0 0 $120,669

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,561 yards.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Davidson has played in the past year has been 18 yards shorter than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Davidson's Last Time Out

Davidson finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

She averaged 4.27 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the 37th percentile of the field.

Davidson was better than just 11% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Davidson failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Davidson recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Davidson's one birdie or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Davidson's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Davidson ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Davidson outperformed the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

+25000

