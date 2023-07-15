Kelly Tan will compete from July 13-16 in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking on a par-71, 6,642-yard course.

Looking to wager on Tan at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Kelly Tan Insights

Tan has finished below par twice and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 11 rounds, Tan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five events, Tan finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Tan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 54 E 276 0 7 0 0 $73,658

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Tan did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Tan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,536 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Tan's Last Time Out

Tan finished in the 41st percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par.

Her 4.31-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was poor, putting her in the 10th percentile of the field.

Tan shot better than 55% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Tan carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Tan recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.1).

Tan did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The tournament average was 3.0.

In that last outing, Tan had a bogey or worse on five of 16 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Tan finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.4 on the 10 par-5s.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Tan outperformed the field's average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

