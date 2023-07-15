From July 13-16, Laura Wearn will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic. It's a par-71 that spans 6,642 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Wearn at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Laura Wearn Insights

Wearn has finished below par twice, completed her day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last eight rounds played.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last eight rounds played.

Wearn has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past three tournaments, Wearn finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past three events.

Wearn has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past three tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 61 -3 285 0 1 0 0 $6,053

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,642 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Wearn will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,443 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Wearn's Last Time Out

Wearn was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.22 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which landed her in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wearn shot better than 66% of the golfers (averaging 4.55 strokes).

Wearn carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wearn had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.1).

Wearn had the same number of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that most recent outing, Wearn posted a bogey or worse on nine of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Wearn finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wearn carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.1.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Wearn Odds to Win: +100000

