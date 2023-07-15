Louise Ridderstrom will play at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at the par-71, 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Ridderstrom at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Louise Ridderstrom Insights

Over her last eight rounds, Ridderstrom has shot below par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last eight rounds, Ridderstrom has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past three appearances, Ridderstrom finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past three tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Ridderstrom has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past three events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 66 -1 287 0 1 0 0 $5,359

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,642 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Ridderstrom will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,443 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Ridderstrom's Last Time Out

Ridderstrom was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.19-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 29th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.09).

Ridderstrom was better than 47% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Ridderstrom recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ridderstrom had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Ridderstrom had more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that last tournament, Ridderstrom's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Ridderstrom finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with seven on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ridderstrom bettered the field average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Ridderstrom Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.