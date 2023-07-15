Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Luke Maile is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .217 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Maile has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Maile has had an RBI in six games this season (16.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.167
|AVG
|.289
|.224
|OBP
|.341
|.241
|SLG
|.605
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|19/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 44th in WHIP (1.293), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.