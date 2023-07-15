The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16 will feature Magdalena Simmermacher in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,561-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on offer.

Magdalena Simmermacher Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Simmermacher has finished better than par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished a single of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Simmermacher has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Simmermacher has not finished in the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Simmermacher has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 48 +1 289 0 1 0 0 $6,708

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Simmermacher will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,511 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Simmermacher's Last Time Out

Simmermacher was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of competitors.

Her 4.38-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the fourth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.09).

Simmermacher shot better than only 6% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.90 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Simmermacher shot equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Simmermacher recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.1).

Simmermacher's two birdies or better on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were less than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last tournament, Simmermacher's par-4 performance (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Simmermacher finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on three of 10 par-5s, worse than the field average, 6.4.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Simmermacher carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.1.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Simmermacher Odds to Win: +40000

