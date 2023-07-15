The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16 will feature Mariajo Uribe as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Uribe at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariajo Uribe Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Uribe has finished under par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Uribe has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five events, Uribe's average finish has been 35th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

In her past five tournaments, Uribe has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 49 +4 290 0 3 0 0 $38,241

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this event.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 118 yards longer than the average course Uribe has played in the past year (6,524 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Uribe's Last Time Out

Uribe finished in the third percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.75 strokes.

Her 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Uribe shot better than only 21% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Uribe recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Uribe recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.6).

Uribe's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (3.5).

At that last competition, Uribe carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Uribe ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Uribe recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Uribe Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.