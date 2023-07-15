The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is in progress, and after the second round Moriya Jutanugarn is in 35th place at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Moriya Jutanugarn at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Moriya Jutanugarn Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Jutanugarn has scored under par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Jutanugarn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds.

Jutanugarn has had an average finish of 52nd in her past five appearances.

Jutanugarn will look to make the cut for the fifth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 34 -4 271 0 19 1 2 $429,652

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Jutanugarn has had an average finish of 30th with a personal best of 24th at this tournament.

In her last two attempts at this event, she's made the cut each time.

Jutanugarn finished 35th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,642 yards.

Jutanugarn will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,567 yards in the past year.

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which landed her in the 40th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Jutanugarn shot better than just 19% of the competitors (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Jutanugarn failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Jutanugarn recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.0).

Jutanugarn's four birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

At that most recent outing, Jutanugarn had a bogey or worse on 13 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Jutanugarn finished the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Jutanugarn underperformed compared to the tournament average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Jutanugarn's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

