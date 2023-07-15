Niklas Norgaard Moeller is in 15th place, at -5, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to bet on Niklas Norgaard Moeller at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Niklas Norgaard Moeller Insights

Moeller has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Moeller has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.

In his past three tournaments, Moeller has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts in his past three tournaments.

Moeller has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past three tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 15 -5 67 0 1 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Moeller's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 21st.

Moeller made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Moeller last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 15th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,020 yards, 308 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Moeller has played in the past year has been 48 yards longer than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Moeller's Last Time Out

Moeller was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 41st percentile of competitors.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 15th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Moeller was better than 81% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Moeller shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Moeller recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Moeller's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.0).

At that last competition, Moeller's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.8).

Moeller ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Moeller finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Moeller's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.