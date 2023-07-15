Pavarisa Yoktuan will play at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Yoktuan at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Pavarisa Yoktuan Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Yoktuan has scored below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Yoktuan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Yoktuan has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Yoktuan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 39 -1 286 0 5 0 0 $78,046

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,561 yards for this tournament, 453 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Yoktuan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,532 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,561 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Yoktuan's Last Time Out

Yoktuan was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 45th percentile.

Yoktuan shot better than only 11% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Yoktuan did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yoktuan had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Yoktuan's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (3.5).

At that most recent tournament, Yoktuan's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Yoktuan ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yoktuan bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Yoktuan Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

