Pernilla Lindberg will play at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at the par-71, 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Lindberg at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Pernilla Lindberg Insights

Lindberg has finished better than par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Lindberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five appearances, Lindberg has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Lindberg hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 44th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 41 -3 274 0 8 0 0 $83,275

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Lindberg last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,561 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Lindberg will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,520 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lindberg's Last Time Out

Lindberg was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which landed her in the 30th percentile of the field.

Lindberg was better than only 31% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Lindberg carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lindberg had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 3.0).

Lindberg's one birdie or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average of 3.0.

At that last tournament, Lindberg had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Lindberg finished the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lindberg had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field's average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

