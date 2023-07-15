Polly Mack is set to enter the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Mack at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Polly Mack Insights

Mack has finished below par twice, completed her day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She hasn't finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Mack has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Mack finished outside the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Mack has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 57 +1 288 0 3 0 0 $19,500

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Mack will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,507 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Mack's Last Time Out

Mack was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which landed her in the 43rd percentile among all competitors.

Mack shot better than 66% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.55 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Mack carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Mack carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Mack's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were less than the field average of 3.0.

In that most recent competition, Mack's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Mack ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 10 of the 20 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Mack recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

