Rachel Rohanna will compete at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,642 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to wager on Rohanna at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Rachel Rohanna Insights

Rohanna has finished three of her last 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Rohanna has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her most recent 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Rohanna finished outside the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five appearances.

Rohanna hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 69th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 46 -3 285 0 3 0 0 $26,067

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Rohanna did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,642 yards for this tournament, 372 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Rohanna has played i the last year (6,485 yards) is 157 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Rohanna's Last Time Out

Rohanna was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of the field.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic ranked in the 31st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Rohanna shot better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Rohanna did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Rohanna carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.3).

Rohanna's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average (4.1).

At that most recent outing, Rohanna's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Rohanna ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Rohanna finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

