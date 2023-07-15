Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 15.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.60 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Reds have won 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Cincinnati has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 454 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.83).

Reds Schedule