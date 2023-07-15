How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich take the field in the game of a six-game series against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 20th in MLB play with 98 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (454 total).
- The Reds' .336 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Reds' nine strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.445).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Abbott has recorded five quality starts this year.
- Abbott has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this game.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Wade Miley
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Corbin Burnes
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Freddy Peralta
|7/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|7/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Ross Stripling
|7/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.