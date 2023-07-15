When the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) face off at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, July 15, Andrew Abbott will get the ball for the Reds, while the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (4-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Reds and Brewers matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 15 out of the 22 games, or 68.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Reds have an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 15 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130) Will Benson 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.