Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on July 15, 2023
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .275/.367/.474 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .247/.336/.406 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 92 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.371/.447 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .214/.293/.417 so far this season.
- Adames enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
