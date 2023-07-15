Player prop betting options for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .275/.367/.474 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .247/.336/.406 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 92 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.371/.447 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .214/.293/.417 so far this season.

Adames enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

