Rose Zhang will compete at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Rose Zhang Insights

Zhang has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Zhang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five appearances, Zhang has one win and three top-10 finishes.

Zhang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Zhang has finished in the top 10 in each of her past three tournaments.

Zhang will look to make the cut for the sixth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 22 -2 284 1 5 1 3 $899,666

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,561 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Zhang has played in the past year (6,598 yards) is 37 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of +1 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Zhang shot better than 74% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Zhang carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Zhang had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.0).

Zhang recorded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that most recent tournament, Zhang's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Zhang finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Zhang bettered the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +600

